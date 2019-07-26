Lawson, Cyr, Adon pitch Squirrels past Curve in opener

A quality start from Brandon Lawson and perfect relief outings from Tyler Cyr and Melvin Adon led the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday at PNG Field.

Richmond (37-64, 14-20) starter Lawson (Win, 4-5) fired six innings, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out three and issuing three walks. It was his third consecutive start of at least six innings pitch with two or fewer runs allowed. In that span, Lawson has a 2-0 record with a 1.35 ERA.

Tyler Cyr fired two perfect innings of relief in the seventh and eighth innings. He has not allowed an earned run in 11.0 innings in the month of July.

Melvin Adon (Save, 14) retired Altoona (52-49, 17-17) in order in the ninth to secure the win and snap the Flying Squirrels’ four-game losing streak.

The Curve found the scoreboard first, plating their lone run in the bottom of the first on an RBI double from Logan Hill.

The Flying Squirrels knotted the score in the third. After Bryce Johnson doubled off of Pedro Vasquez (Loss, 6-2) with one out, Peter Maris singled to put runners on first and third. Two batters later, Jacob Heyward laced an RBI single through the left side to bring in Johnson.

It was Heyward’s 34th RBI of the season, giving him sole possession of the team lead.

The Flying Squirrels edged in front in the fourth. Following back-to-back walks, Johnson ripped an RBI single to right-center field to put Richmond up, 2-1.

Richmond added a run in the seventh on a two-out, RBI single from Gio Brusa to take a 3-1 lead. Over his last 11 games, Brusa is batting .286 (10-for-35) with two home runs and nine RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Altoona Curve at PNG Field on Friday, when left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.62) is slated to face left-hander Sean Brady (3-6, 3.95 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Following a scheduled off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

