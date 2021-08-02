Law enforcement stepping up patrols on county highways

Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office have a message for motorists on Route 250 and Route 254: slow down!

“In order for us to save lives on Augusta County highways, we must work together,” said State Police First Sgt. Kevin Frazier, talking up the traffic safety enforcement effort on the two highways that begins today and runs throughout the month of August.

The effort is in response to numerous complaints from county residents concerning excessive speeding and serious traffic crashes occurring on both highways.

“This campaign is designed to keep the highways in Augusta County safe and address documented speeding violations over the past several months,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “Please consider this notification as your warning. If you are caught speeding, you leave us no choice but to issue a summons. This is a zero-tolerance enforcement campaign.”

State troopers and county deputies will be increasing their presence on both highways from the city limits of Staunton to the city limits of Waynesboro.

“We encourage all drivers to comply with posted speed limits, to drive distraction free, to avoid driving when tired, and to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Frazier said.