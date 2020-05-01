Laurie Landes appointed as chair of Augusta Health Board of Directors

Laurie Landes, the senior vce president of Frontier Community Bank, has been appointed chair of the Augusta Health Board of Directors.

Landes has been active in the financial services industry and the local community for many years. Her past community service includes the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation Board, the Frontier Culture Museum Board, Waynesboro Family YMCA Board, and the Valley Pastoral Counseling Board.

Landes is also a member of the Waynesboro Rotary Club and its past president.

“Laurie’s tenure on the Augusta Health Board is a testament to her leadership,” says Mary N. Mannix, president and CEO of Augusta Health. “She’s served on our Governance Committee, and chaired both the Human Resources and Finance Committees. She has been Vice Chair and a member of the Executive Committee. Under her leadership, Augusta Health developed a five-year financial plan to provide the resources to implement our Journey 2025 Strategic Plan. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, her direction has led Augusta Health to a Moody’s A1 credit rating with a stable outlook.”

Augusta Health Board members are local volunteers who serve as liaisons between the health system and the community, determining strategic direction and decisions on services, technology and staff at Augusta Health.

Landes assumes the board chair role as Augusta Health engages the transformational Journey 2025.

“Over the next few years, we are all looking forward to working together on implementing the projects defined in our Journey 2025 Strategic Plan to expand access and improve the health of the community,” says Landes.

Rev. John Peterson, former chair and current member of Augusta Health’s Board adds, “Laurie has a servant’s heart and a deep commitment to the community. She has provided great leadership in her past roles. She has a firm grasp of the issues and challenges facing Augusta Health in a constantly changing environment, and she enjoys the confidence of the entire Board. I look forward to serving with her.”

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals, and most recently by US News and World Report as a Best Regional Hospital, 2019-2020.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

