Lauren Marshall named legislative director for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has promoted Lauren Marshall to serve as legislative director in his Capitol Hill office, making Marshall one of three current Black legislative directors in the United States Senate.

“I am proud to announce that Lauren Marshall will now serve as legislative director,” Warner said. “Lauren’s experience, leadership, and dedication will undoubtedly serve her in guiding the legislative office in the 117th Congress and beyond, as we work with the incoming Biden Administration to enact policies that address the COVID-19 crisis and help rebuild our economy.”

Marshall joined Sen. Warner’s Senate office staff in 2014 as a legislative correspondent, before taking on the roles of legislative aide in 2016, legislative assistant in 2017, and senior policy advisor in 2019.

Marshall, 29, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. A native Virginian, she is also a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, the Emerging Leaders Program at the Sorensen Institute for Political leadership, and the Emerging Congressional Staff Leaders Program at the Stennis Center for Political Leadership.

