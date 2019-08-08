Lauren Griffin brings court experience to county clerk race

Lauren Griffin feels she has an edge in the crowded Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court candidate field.

“I feel I have valuable experience for this position since I currently hold a court position,” said Griffin, a paralegal in the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney office since 2004.

Her experience in that office has given her background including certification to run Virginia Criminal Information Network background checks.

“Over the years, I have prepped and attended numerous guilty pleas, bench trials and jury trials,” Griffin said. “I know how to operate a grand jury and prepare indictments. In my current job, I also file drug lab certificates, meet deadlines with the filing of Melendez-Diaz letters, prior conviction letters for jury trials, and in preparing jury instructions, preparing orders for restoration of driving privileges and firearm rights. All of my experience is court experience.”

Griffin, a 1996 graduate of Stuarts Draft High School and 2001 graduate of Bridgewater College, has been busy on the campaign trail since entering the race in May.

“So far, the experience has been very rewarding,” Griffin said. “I am getting a lot of positive feedback and support. I have signs going up left and right. It’s a good feeling. My family is very proud of what we have accomplished so far. We all work hard to make it happen, and for that I am very proud and grateful for them.”

Story by Chris Graham

