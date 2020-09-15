LAUNCH HARRISONBURG aimed at startup business community

LAUNCH HARRISONBURG, Powered by CO.STARTERS, a nine-week program that saw its first class of 14 aspiring entrepreneurs graduate earlier this year, will return in October.

Utilizing an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people, participants will test their business ideas and assumptions, and learn about a variety of topics – including business structure, financing, accounting, distribution and marketing.

The program is based on a proven entrepreneurial development model, rolled out nationally by CO.STARTERS, a national leader in helping people start businesses.

“The cohort is facilitated by fellow entrepreneurs, so attendees will get to work closely with people who have already been through the process of starting their own business and who can help them understand what it takes to be successful,” Harrisonburg Assistant Director of Economic Development Peirce Macgill said. “If you are considering starting a new business, or expanding your existing business, this program can definitely help give you a vital advantage.”

Visit www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com to learn more about LAUNCH HARRISONBURG and to apply. Applications are due Oct. 5. The fee for participants selected into the cohort is $100 for city residents and businesses, and $175 for non-city residents and businesses who are selected.

LAUNCH HARRISONBURG takes off on Oct. 20.

