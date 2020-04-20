Latest updates from Staunton on COVID-19 response
Changes to Library Hours
Effective April 25, Saturday phone and email services at the Staunton Public Library will be discontinued until further notice. To find out what services are available Monday through Friday, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Public Hearings on Budget, and Water Fee and Refuse Rate Increases
Citizens are reminded to tune in to the City Council Work Session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, including a budget discussion with Staunton City Schools, and then again at 7:30 p.m. for the public hearings on the budget, and water fee and refuse rate increases. For information on how to participate in the public hearings and to listen to the livestream, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Staunton Music Festival Announces Postponement
The Staunton Music Festival Board of Directors has decided to postpone its August 2020 festival until August 2021. The new dates are August 13-22, 2021. Learn more about their decision at www.
