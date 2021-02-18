Latest trends in the iGaming industry for 2021

The iGaming industry is continuing to grow. In case you do not know, iGaming is an abbreviation for online gaming and it refers to those players that like to bet on the outcome of a certain event or activity. Namely, this is going to include games like poker and sports betting, as well as other casino games. If you are interested in the iGaming industry, here are some of the latest trends for 2021.

Mobile gaming

People use their smartphones more than ever before. In fact, a lot of people do not leave their homes without it. Mobile gaming has taken off in the last few years and 2021 is going to continue to build on this trend. It is likely that iGaming will enjoy new horizons and improve the quality of mobile play. This is exciting and it can mean that players can look forward to better experiences. Now more online casinos are designing their games with HTML5 (which owes its existence to Steve Jobs and his move to kill Adobe Flash Player) and CSS3 technology, which is going to result in mobile-friendly games.

Pay n play

If you have ever played at an online casino, you know how tedious it can be during the registration process. In fact, this is often when a lot of people give up. The good news is that times are changing and pay n play casinos are now an option. They are changing the player experience completely and this is likely to see more casinos turn to this operation in 2021. Thanks to Trustly, players no longer have to go through the time-consuming registration and verification process. An account is created on your behalf and you can start gaming straight away. Bestnoaccountcasinos.com already has this technology.

Virtual reality

We have already seen the emergence of virtual reality in the gaming industry. Players can enjoy an immersive world and get a more realistic experience out of their favorite games on PlayStation and Xbox. It is like that we are going to see virtual reality technology come to the iGaming industry. In other words, players will be able to wear a headset and be present in a virtual casino. This can lead to a more real-life experience that can be exciting. A lot of players now want virtual worlds that are realistic and it is only a matter of time until this comes to the iGaming industry.

Legalization of gambling

Let’s not forget that gambling is not legal in every country around the world. In fact, it is not even legal in some states in the United States. But, the good news is that we are likely to see this change in 2021. For instance, Ukraine is planning to legalize gambling and it is likely that some other places will follow suit. This is going to let more players enjoy their favorite games from the comfort of their own homes.

