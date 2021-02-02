Latest Super Bowl LV odds from Bodog

Let’s take a look at props and odds for Super Bowl LV, courtesy of Canadian sportsbook Bodog.

Right now, the Chiefs are favored (-165) to beat the Bucs (+145) but there is all kinds of other action to take on the game.

Bettors can wager on everything from the coin toss, to who will win the third quarter. There are literally hundreds of prop bets available.

To win the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs -165

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +145

Total points O/U: Kansas City Chiefs (30.5)

Over -110

Under -120

Total points O/U: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.5)

Over +105

Under -135

Highest scoring quarter

First Quarter +575

Second Quarter +165

Third Quarter +475

Fourth Quarter +265

Two Or More Quarters to Have Equal Highest Score +950

Team to score last in the game

Kansas City Chiefs -130

Tampa Bay Buccaneers EVEN

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes -170

No +130

The first score of the game: Exact outcome

Chiefs Touchdown +145

Buccaneers Touchdown +190

Chiefs Field Goal +400

Buccaneers Field Goal +425

Chiefs Any Other Score +4500

Buccaneers Any Other Score +4500

