Latest Super Bowl LV odds from Bodog
Let’s take a look at props and odds for Super Bowl LV, courtesy of Canadian sportsbook Bodog.
Right now, the Chiefs are favored (-165) to beat the Bucs (+145) but there is all kinds of other action to take on the game.
Bettors can wager on everything from the coin toss, to who will win the third quarter. There are literally hundreds of prop bets available.
To win the Super Bowl
- Kansas City Chiefs -165
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +145
Total points O/U: Kansas City Chiefs (30.5)
- Over -110
- Under -120
Total points O/U: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.5)
- Over +105
- Under -135
Highest scoring quarter
- First Quarter +575
- Second Quarter +165
- Third Quarter +475
- Fourth Quarter +265
- Two Or More Quarters to Have Equal Highest Score +950
Team to score last in the game
- Kansas City Chiefs -130
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers EVEN
Will the team that scores first win the game?
- Yes -170
- No +130
The first score of the game: Exact outcome
- Chiefs Touchdown +145
- Buccaneers Touchdown +190
- Chiefs Field Goal +400
- Buccaneers Field Goal +425
- Chiefs Any Other Score +4500
- Buccaneers Any Other Score +4500