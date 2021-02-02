 

Latest Super Bowl LV odds from Bodog

Published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 11:04 am

Let’s take a look at props and odds for Super Bowl LV, courtesy of Canadian sportsbook Bodog.

Right now, the Chiefs are favored (-165) to beat the Bucs (+145) but there is all kinds of other action to take on the game.

Bettors can wager on everything from the coin toss, to who will win the third quarter. There are literally hundreds of prop bets available.

To win the Super Bowl

  • Kansas City Chiefs -165
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +145

Total points O/U: Kansas City Chiefs (30.5)

  • Over -110
  • Under -120

Total points O/U: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.5)

  • Over +105
  • Under -135

Highest scoring quarter

  • First Quarter +575
  • Second Quarter +165
  • Third Quarter +475
  • Fourth Quarter +265
  • Two Or More Quarters to Have Equal Highest Score +950

Team to score last in the game

  • Kansas City Chiefs -130
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers EVEN

Will the team that scores first win the game?

  • Yes -170
  • No +130

The first score of the game: Exact outcome

  • Chiefs Touchdown +145
  • Buccaneers Touchdown +190
  • Chiefs Field Goal +400
  • Buccaneers Field Goal +425
  • Chiefs Any Other Score +4500
  • Buccaneers Any Other Score +4500

