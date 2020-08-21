Latest on UVA season opener, QB battle from Bronco Mendenhall

Published Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 6:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Friday that it isn’t looking likely that the program will try to replace VMI on the 2020 schedule.

“That’s the latest I’ve heard,” said Mendenhall, whose team had been scheduled to open 2020 at home on Friday, Sept. 11, against the Keydets, before VMI, following the lead of the Southern Conference, canceled its fall season.

Mendenhall said the status of the opening weekend is “not definitive yet,” but it sounded like he was preparing for the opener to be Week 2, on Sept. 19 on the road at Virginia Tech.

That would make it so that, effectively, there would still be four weeks to go until the opener, which might not be so bad, considering Mendenhall and his staff haven’t yet settled on a starting quarterback.

The battle to replace record-setting signal-caller Bryce Perkins is heating up between redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong and Mississippi State grad transfer Keytaon Thompson.

Mendenhall said as of today, “the slight nod” would go to Armstrong.

“Keytaon is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well. A few other surprises, I would say, is how well Lindell Stone is managing the team, and how quickly Ira Armstead is coming along. I like our depth at quarterback, and I like the possibilities of that position being the healthiest that it’s been since I’ve been the coach at UVA,” Mendenhall said.

More news

Mendenhall said the NCAA did not grant the request for Indiana transfer tailback Ronnie Walker to be eligible immediately, but the program is awaiting word on an appeal of that ruling.

Wideout Dontayvion Wicks is out for the season with an injury suffered in practice last week.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments