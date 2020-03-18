Latest on Staunton response to COVID-19

There are multiple ways to stay in touch with the City of Staunton as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Sign up for e-notifications. You are able to sign up with your email and contact information and receive notification on topics of your choice (news releases, event updates, meetings, etc.). You can do that online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ residents/enotification-sign- up. Sign up for emergency alerts.You’re encouraged to sign up for the Staunton Alert Message to get notifications of emergencies in our area. You can receive text notifications, phone notifications and more. Sign up online at member.everbridge.net/ 892807736722939/login Follow us on social media.Staunton’s Facebook page is updated on a constant basis and often-times has the most up-to-date information. Make sure to like our page and follow us at www.facebook.com/ CityofStaunton.

DMV. All of Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices and mobile units are closed to the public until April 2. Online services remain available at www.dmv.virginia.gov. If your license or registration expires before May 15 and you cannot renew online, DMV will grant a 60-day extension. Reminder: the DMV event at City Hall on March 31 has been cancelled.

Staunton Public Library. The Library is now offering curbside pick-up service. Pick-up service will be offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All items checked out via curbside pick-up will be due on April 16 at the earliest. For more information on their available resources during this time, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/library/library- response-to-covid-19.

Resources available. There are a number of resources available in the area to businesses and individuals. We will try to share them here and on our social media as we find out about them. Some are listed below:

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce has a resource page set up on its website that links to more resources for businesses and also lists many of the restaurants in the area that are offering curbside service. You can find that page at www.augustava.com/ covid-19-resources.

has a resource page set up on its website that links to more resources for businesses and also lists many of the restaurants in the area that are offering curbside service. You can find that page at www.augustava.com/ covid-19-resources. Mutual Aid SAW is a citizen-created place for the residents of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro to give and receive volunteer, person-to-person assistance for logistical issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more about them at mutualaidsaw.com.

is a citizen-created place for the residents of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro to give and receive volunteer, person-to-person assistance for logistical issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more about them at mutualaidsaw.com. The Virginia Department of Health Hotline for questions related to COVID-19 is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The toll-free number is 1.855.949.8378.

City Offices and Staffing Adjustments. City offices are presently open for business. However, city hall may look a little different to visitors. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, many city employees will be authorized to telecommute. This measure is taken in accordance with federal guidelines released yesterday encouraging individuals to work from home whenever possible. If you do need to visit city hall, you may see signs on doors advising you of a telephone number and an email address where you can reach a representative of the department.

We strongly encourage those who need to do business with the city, to use www.ci.staunton.va.us for online services or to transact city business by telephone or email. A city directory is accessible at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/contact-us.

