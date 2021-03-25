Latest on Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 20,000 Central Shenandoah Health District residents have been fully vaccinated at COVID-19 clinics provided by Augusta Health.

The clinics had delivered 44,282 total COVID-19 vaccine doses as of the close of business on Wednesday.

Pilot vaccination program for homebound patients

On Wednesday, Augusta Health began a pilot program to vaccinate homebound patients through the Palliative Care staff. A small number of patients were vaccinated, and the pilot program will continue.

Reminder about vaccinations for those under age 18

As criteria expands to minor children under the age of 18, be aware:

The only vaccine approved for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine. Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of the vaccine to a minor must be present at the time of vaccination. Handwritten notes and phone calls are not sufficient for permission to vaccinate. The parent or legal guardian must be present.

The new scheduling process allows residents to schedule appointments directly from updated Vaccination Portal. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

All clinics still require appointments.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment.

Need for volunteers

As vaccine supply increases and the number of Vaccination Clinics scheduled can also increase, there is a significant need for additional volunteers to staff the events. Each large clinic requires 50 to 60 staff, and our community volunteers make the clinics possible. More are needed, though—both medical and non-medical.

To volunteer, email CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com

