Latest on Augusta Correctional Center COVID-19 outbreak: 482 total positives

Published Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, 6:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Corrections reports that 17 additional inmates and three additional staff members at Augusta Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Monday update.

This pushes the totals to 413 inmates and 69 staff since the outbreak was first reported two weeks ago.

Families of several inmates have reached out to AFP to report that they are being told by those on the inside that the outbreak is the result of outside staff being brought in to assist in a facility-wide lockdown that began in mid-November.

Related

Comments