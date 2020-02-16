Late Woldetensae three pushes Virginia to 64-62 win at North Carolina
Tomas Woldetensae buried a three from the left corner with less than a second left to lift Virginia to a 64-62 win over North Carolina Saturday night in the Dean Dome.
The Woldetensae three, his sixth of the night, came after the junior had fouled Christian Keeling shooting a three with UNC down 61-59 with 10.3 seconds left.
Keeling made all three free throws, the final one after a Tony Bennett timeout, setting up the final sequence.
Kihei Clark took the inbounds pass, drove into the frontcourt, into the lane, under the basket, then found Woldetensae in the corner.
The junior pump-faked, then stroked the three through the net with eight-tenths of a second left.
It was another tight game for UVA (17-7, 9-5 ACC). Neither team led by more than six all night, and that was a six-point ‘Hoos lead late in the first half, before a 6-0 UNC run tied the game at 28 heading into the half.
It was tied at 57 heading into the final minute, when Mamadi Diakite converted an and-one with 48 seconds left to put the Cavaliers up three.
A Cole Anthony jumper touched every part of the rim before falling in with 27 seconds left to get the Tar Heels (10-15, 3-11) back to 60-59.
Clark made the front end, then missed the back end of a one-and-one with 23 seconds left.
Anthony missed on a jumper with 12 seconds left, but Armando Bacot grabbed the offensive rebound and got the ball to Keeling for a three that was off-line, but he drew the foul from Woldetensae, ahead of making the three charity tosses.
Woldetensae finished with 18 to lead Virginia, connecting on 6-of-10 from three-point range.
Diakite had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Clark had 10 points and nine assists, and Casey Morsell had a nice 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench.
UVA shot 44.4 percent from the floor (24-of-54) and was 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) from deep.
Garrison Brooks led UNC with 20 points.
Story by Chris Graham
