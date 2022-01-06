Late three lifts VCU past Dayton, 53-52, in A-10 opener

Sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. hit a go-ahead, pull-up 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining to send VCU past Dayton to a critical A-10 road win, 53-52, on Wednesday.

Baldwin finished with 12 points and seven assists in the contest. He connected on 5-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Black and Gold (8-4, 1-0 A-10).

Toumani Camara led all scorers with 16 points for Dayton (8-6, 0-1 A-10).

Dayton took a 52-50 lead on a pair of R.J. Blakney free throws with less than 25 seconds left. Coming out of a timeout, Baldwin looked left to Williams, who had been knocked to the floor on the play, and pulled up for the game-winner just left of the top of the arc.

Blakney had a late look on a floater in the lane on the final play of the game, but it clanged off the rim, and the Rams secured the rebound as time expired

VCU will stay on the road and take on La Salle in Philadelphia, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at Tom Gola Arena. That game will be broadcast on USA Network.

