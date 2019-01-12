Late run lifts Davidson past VCU

Redshirt junior guard Marcus Evans led VCU with 16 points and seven rebounds, but Davidson star Kellan Grady helped fuel a late run to push the Wildcats to a 64-57 victory Saturday.

Davidson (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10) used a 14-0 run in the closing moments to secure the win. VCU (11-5, 2-1 A-10) led 55-48 with 4:10 remaining, but Grady hit a 3-pointer at the 3:52 mark to spark the Wildcats.

Moments later, KiShawn Pritchett buried a trey from the corner to tie the game at 55-all with 2:29 left. On the ensuing possession, Brajovic scored on a baby hook for the go-ahead bucket with 1:39 on the clock.

Davidson’s Luke Frampton added a dagger 3-pointer a short time later to provide the Wildcats with a five-point cushion.

Evans connected on 6-of-13 from the floor and did not commit a turnover for VCU.

Junior guard De’Riante Jenkins provided 10 points and four rebounds for the Rams, while sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva added five points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.

Grady paced the Davidson attack with a game-high 21 points. Luka Brajovic added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

