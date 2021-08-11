Late rally pushes Baysox past Flying Squirrels, 8-4

The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed four late runs and fell, 8-4, to the Bowie Baysox Wednesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The game saw a combined five home runs and the Flying Squirrels (43-43) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Bowie (50-34) opened the scoring with three runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. After a leadoff hit from Patrick Dorrian, Seth Mejias-Brean lifted a two-run home run to put Bowie ahead 2-0. Aaron Blair (Loss, 0-2) allowed a walk to Kyle Stowers who later scored from third base off a sacrifice fly from Zach Watson.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth and a runner at second, Johnny Rizer lined an RBI single to left field and put the Baysox ahead, 4-0.

Richmond struck back with a three-run sixth inning with three extra-base hits to make it 4-3. With two outs and Logan Gillaspie on the mound, Frankie Tostado blasted a solo home run to break the shutout. Diego Rincones doubled and Vince Fernandez followed with an RBI double to score Rincones from second. Sandro Fabian capped the scoring for the fame with an RBI single that put the Flying Squirrels within a run.

Tostado now has 11 home runs on the season, tying him for the second-most on the team.

The Baysox answered back with their own three-run inning in the sixth to increase their advantage to 7-3. Watson lofted a solo home run, his third of the series, off Richmond reliever Gerson Garabito. Rizer zipped an RBI double that scored Toby Welk from second base and Malquin Canelo collected an RBI single to score Rizer on a hit-and-run.

Diego Rincones trimmed the deficit to 7-4 in the eighth inning with a solo home run off Steven Klimek. It was Rincones’ first home run of the road trip and his fourth consecutive game with an RBI.

Bowie increased their lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Rizer smacked a solo home run off Matt Seelinger. It was the third home run the Baysox hit in the game.

Blair surrendered four runs (three earned) off four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 5.0 innings of work.

Bowie starter Grayson Rodriguez (Win, 5-1) carved out eight strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits.

Game three of the road trip is Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (1-5, 3.86) will make the start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Drew Rom (1-0, 2.70) for Bowie.

