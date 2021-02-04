Late Hyland three pushes VCU to 63-62 win at Rhode Island

Sophomore Bones Hyland buried a go-ahead three-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining, and VCU hung on for its first win at Rhode Island since 2015, 63-62, Wednesday night.

Hyland finished with a game-high 23 points, as well as four rebounds and two steals. He was 5-of-9 from three-point range.

VCU (13-4, 6-2 A-10) also got a season-high 15 points and three rebounds from senior forward Levi Stockard III. The St. Louis, Mo. Native converted 7-of-8 attempts from the floor.

Ishmael Leggett recorded 17 points for Rhode Island (9-10, 6-6 A-10).

On its final possession, trailing 62-60, VCU’s Jamir Watkins missed a three-pointer from the wing, and teammate Ace Baldwin was able to tip the ball to Hyland, deep on the right wing.

Hyland faked, dribbled once and buried the eventual game-winner as the defender sailed past.

VCU was whistled for a foul with 1.9 seconds remaining, but Rhode Island missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Ward secured the rebound to preserve the victory.

Hyland also hit a triple with 3:10 remaining to tie the score at 58-58. A bucket by Rhode Island’s Jeremy Sheppard and two free throws by Leggett pushed URI back in front 62-58.

But with 32 seconds left, Ward drew a foul and calmly knocked down a pair from the charity stripe. Rhode Island missed the front end of a one-and-one on its ensuing possession to set the stage for Hyland’s heroics.

VCU trailed by as many as 10, at 45-35 with 13:26 left in the game, but continued to chip away.

The win snapped VCU’s four-game losing streak to Rhode Island. The Black and Gold also secured their first win in Kingston since the 2014-15 season.

VCU is scheduled to meet Duquesne at the new UPMC Cooper Field House in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. That game will the broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

