Late field goal dooms Panthers, Mayfield: Browns win, 26-24
The Carolina Panthers’ first start with new quarterback Baker Mayfield did not go as planned.
Matt Rhule’s team was able to roar back from a 17-7 deficit at the half thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter, but Browns rookie kicker Cade York kicked a go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left as the Browns won, 26-24.
Why the Browns won
The rookie kicker. York was excellent on the day, hitting all four of his field goals while also converting his two extra points. He was calm and looks like a sure thing from long range, which is a dangerous weapon for this team to have moving forward.
Why the Panthers lost
The running game never got going. The defensive line of the Browns was stellar as Carolina recorded just 54 yards. Star back Christian McCaffrey had just 33 yards on 10 carries and was stifled time and time again.
Game-changing moment
It was the rookie’s field goal. It was the game-winning moment as well. A fourth-round pick out of LSU, he was a 97.6 percent kicker in college on extra points and 81.8 percent on field goals. As for in the pros, he’s 100 percent perfect so far.
Player of the game
Nick Chubb. The Browns running back had 141 yards on 22 carries, and he offered quarterback Jacoby Brissett some balance to the passing game with his hard, physical runs. He may not have scored, with backup running back Kareem Hunt finding the end zone, but he wore that Carolina defense down.
Key statistic
The Browns had the ball for 38:26, dominating the time of possession. They were 8-for-18 on third downs, moved the chains consistently with 23 first downs and were aided by eight Carolina penalties.
What’s next
The Panthers face the New York Giants on Sunday.