Late Clark three helps Virginia rally late, defeat Virginia Tech, 56-53
Good news: Kihei Clark drained a three with 2.6 seconds lift, lifting Virginia to a 56-53 win over rival Virginia Tech. Bad news: we all lost five years off the ends of our lives watching.
Virginia Tech (15-13, 6-11 ACC) scored just 11 points in the first half on 5-of-24 shooting, but scored on six of its first seven possessions in the second half to get back into it.
Virginia (20-7, 12-5 ACC), meanwhile, went through some Virginia-like stretches – two points in one 5:26 stretch, four points in the 4:06 to follow.
The Hokies kept making shots, and finally took their first lead of the game, at 47-46, on a three by Hunter Cattoor with 4:51 to go.
A pair of Landers Nolley free throws with 3:31 to go pushed the Tech lead to three, at 51-48.
Clark scored on a short jumper at the 2:22 mark to get it back to one, then rebounded a missed Jalen Cone jumper.
Kody Stattmann, off dribble penetration, found Casey Morsell in the left corner for the splash three with 2:00 on the clock to put the ‘Hoos back on top.
It would stay right there until a short Tyrece Radford jumper tied things up with 11 seconds to go.
That still left Virginia the last shot in regulation, and Clark took the inbounds pass, crossover-dribbled himself open left of the top of the key, and calmly sank the open triple.
The win was the eight in nine games for Virginia, which hosts Duke with third place in the ACC on the line on Saturday at JPJ.
But there will be things to clean up between now and then. For the second straight outing, Virginia built a big lead and needed to close things out in the final seconds, and in this one, it also required a rally from the Cavaliers late to pull the victory out.
Flip side: that’s six ACC road wins now, with one more road game to go, next week at Miami.
Mamadi Diakite had 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Virginia Wednesday night.
Clark had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes of floor time.
Braxton Key had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Nolley had 13, on 4-of-15 shooting, to lead Tech.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.