Larceny from vehicle has attention of Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Published Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 11:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny of multiple items, including a wallet, cash and Apple air pods, that were stolen out of a vehicle in the Fishersville area.

The theft occurred on Wednesday.

If anyone has any information about this incident or who drives this vehicle, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.