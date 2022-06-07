Lang-Montgomery welcomes McCoy to Longwood women’s hoops staff

Landis F. McCoy has spent nearly his entire coaching career in the state of Florida, but now the coaching veteran is headed to Farmville as an assistant on the Longwood women’s basketball staff, head coach Erika Lang-Montgomery announced on Monday.

McCoy comes to Farmville following time at multiple stops across multiple levels, including being hired as the youngest head coach ever hired when he helmed the Mainland High School program for a decade, earning a coach of the year nod in the process. In addition, he led Johnson University to a national tournament.

“I wanted to make sure my staff embodied the values of The Right STUPH,” said Lang-Montgomery, who is entering her first season as the head coach of the women’s basketball program. “They are driven, passionate people of high character, teachers of the game, and they will be great role models for our student-athletes.

“Landis brings a wealth of knowledge to our program. He has coached at different levels on both the men’s and women’s side and brings experience as a head coach as well. He is a tireless worker and a great motivator.”

“I am beyond blessed and excited about the opportunity to positively impact and serve the Longwood University Lancer community both on and off the court under such superior leadership,” said McCoy. “To be part of Coach Erika’s staff on this extraordinary campus, along with a very supportive department and fanbase, certainly provides a bright future of success her in Farmville. My family and I are thrilled about what special things are yet to come within the program’s near future.”

Most recently, McCoy was an assistant at Daytona State College. In addition, he served as the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Central Florida Mix, which saw him oversee all aspects of the organization from building the roster to player contracts, player development and head coaching and scouting duties.

While he began his coaching career while still pursuing his undergraduate degree at Bethune Cookman, McCoy was hired as the head coach at Mainland High School in 2008 at the age of 23. Nine years later, he won 140 games and was named the Daytona Beach News-Journal Coach of the Year while leading the team two a pair of conference championships and six state playoff appearances.

He then transitioned to the collegiate level where he served as an assistant coach for Shorter University before moving to Johnson University. At Johnson, he spent one season as an assistant before taking the helm in 2019-20.

During that 2019-20 season, he led the Suns to the 2020 South Region Championship, the program’s first region championship in program history, on the strength of a 15-win campaign that was the most in school history. He directed the top defensive team in the nation, and his team was seeded fifth heading into the National Christian College Athletic Association DII National Tournament prior to the cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the team’s overall GPA and graduation rate both increased.

“Landis will work with our post players and aid in their development, and he will positively impact our student-athletes, staff and athletic department daily,” said Lang-Montgomery. “We are excited to welcome him, his wife Kameka and children, Karson and Laci, to the Longwood family.”

Throughout his career, McCoy has focused on building relationships and motivating young people to achieve at a high level, and he has worked a variety of camps throughout the state of Florida that speak to that desire.

He obtained his Bachelors of Science in Educational Studies from Bethune Cookman and graduated with honors. He is happily married to his wife Kameka J. McCoy, and he says God has blessed him with two bundles of joy in his son Karson and daughter Laci.

