Lane Stadium to be at 100 percent capacity for Virginia Tech football in 2021

Virginia Tech Athletics director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Monday that Lane Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity for football games in 2021.

Tech Athletics will continue to work within all guidelines mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia, in addition to abiding by all health and safety precautions recommended by university and local health officials.

“We are excited to welcome Hokie Nation back home this season,” Babcock said. “There is no place else in college football like Lane Stadium when ‘Enter Sandman’ starts playing and the whole place starts jumping. I know how much our coaches and players missed having that homefield advantage last season, and I also realize how anxious our fans are to see the Hokies play in person in 2021.

“We can’t wait to see everyone on Sept. 3,” Babcock continued. “Sincere thanks to our fans for their patience and unwavering support throughout this process, as well as a special thank you to our coaches, student-athletes and staff who persevered through the challenges of the past year.”

Specific health guidelines for all Virginia Tech home events and venues for fall will be announced once all details are finalized.

Ticket information

Season tickets are the only way to guarantee seats for all seven home games in 2021 and the chance to renew seats for the 2022 football season. Demand for new season tickets is higher than it has been in the last few years so fans who have interest in this option should connect quickly with a member of the fan development team. Click here to buy season tickets.

It is very unlikely that tickets to the game against Notre Dame will go on sale to the general public due to the increased demand for season tickets and the Fighting Gobbler 4-Game Package. In the event that there are single game tickets available for Notre Dame, they will only be available to Hokie Club members, pending availability.

For this reason, fans interested in attending this game should consider season tickets or purchasing the Fighting Gobbler 4-Game Package (limited quantities remain). The package is $300 all-in (including a $25 contribution to the Hokie Club). For comparison, currently the most affordable ticket on StubHub for the Hokies’ matchup with Notre Dame is $285 – meaning that fans can access three additional games for approximately the cost of one game on the secondary market.

Click here to buy the Fighting Gobbler 4-Game Package.

To view all other ticket options and packages, click here.

