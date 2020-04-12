Lane shifts to take place at Port Republic, Forest Hills roads
Work related to the realignment of the Interstate 81 North off ramp at Exit 245 will force temporary lane shifts on Port Republic Road and Forest Hills Road starting Tuesday.
The left-hand turn lane off of Port Republic onto Forest Hills will be eliminated starting Tuesday, April 14, and lasting for two weeks. The left-hand turn lane off of Forest Hills onto Port Republic also will be eliminated.
This will allow for the installation of new sewer manholes and new sewer piping along Port Republic.
Drivers are urged to use caution in this area while work takes place. Turn lanes will return to normal once work is
completed in two weeks.
