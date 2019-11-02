Lane, ramp closures Nov. 3–Dec. 13 at I-81/Route 33 interchange

Published Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 9:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Soil and rock testing requires overnight lane and ramp closures around the interchange of Interstate 81 and Route 33 (East Market Street) at exit 247 in Harrisonburg.

The work is scheduled for Sunday through Thursday nights from Nov. 3 through Dec. 13. All work is weather permitting.

During the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., motorists can expect alternating lane closures as needed on I-81 northbound and southbound between mile marker 247 and 248, and on Route 33 eastbound and westbound near the I-81 interchange.

There will also be occasional temporary closures of the on- and off-ramps between the interstate and Route 33. When a ramp is closed, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments