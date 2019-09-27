Lane closures scheduled on Interstate 64 east for bridge work

Published Friday, Sep. 27, 2019, 6:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Lane closures for the ongoing bridge rehabilitation project will resume on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 121 in Charlottesville Sept. 27-30 and Oct. 4-7.

Extended lane closures are scheduled during the following times, weather permitting:

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7

Eastbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20. The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed. The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 45 miles per hour. Motorists are advised to follow the reduced speed limit and drive with caution when traveling in the construction area.

VDOT contractor Curtis Contracting, Inc. of West Point will continue working on the eastbound bridge. The work involves hydro demolition of the bridge deck and application of a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 20 while the hydro demolition is in progress.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor will also perform maintenance work on the westbound I-64 bridge over Route 20 and eastbound I-64 over Route 29. Construction on all three bridges will be complete by May 2020. All lane closures will be announced. Visit the project web page for more information: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp