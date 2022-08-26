Lane closures lifted in Virginia for Labor Day travel
The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend highway work zones and lift lane closures from noon on Friday, Sept. 2 until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
According to a press release, this will make travel easier for Labor Day weekend, but drivers are still encouraged to plan ahead for holiday road trips.
Drivers are also cautioned that while lane closures will be lifted in most locations, some drivers may encounter semi-permanent work zones. A full listing of lane closures is available on the department’s website.
Safety Service Patrols will be available in some regions to assist drivers with disabled vehicles, as well as with incident management.
Peak congestion is expected Labor Day weekend, VDOT said, based on historical data and the department’s online interactive travel trends map. Data suggests that high traffic volume can be expected between noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and throughout the weekend, including Monday.
Travel route suggestions
Drivers traveling to Virginia Beach for the holiday weekend are encouraged to take I-664 south to the MMMBT, then the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit 15A to I-264 east.
VODT suggests drivers going to the Outer Banks take I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Then keep left to continue on the expressway (route 168) and take Nags Head/Great Bridge, exit 291B.
Safety first
VDOT encourages drivers practice safety at all times, but especially be cautious while traveling during a holiday weekend. Slow down and obey speed limits.
“When you drive over the speed limit, even by a little bit, you put yourself and everyone on the road in danger,” the press release stated.
Everyone in the vehicle should wear a seat belt and children should be secured in car seats.
Driver sober. If you plan to drink, bring a designated driver.
It is illegal in Virginia to drive while holding a cellular phone. Use a hands-free device or stop the vehicle in a safe location to make a phone call.
Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use turn signals when changing lanes or making turns.
Do not leave children, senior citizens or pets in parked vehicles on hot days for any amount of time.
Plan travel routes before you get behind the wheel and identify suitable alternative routes for travel.