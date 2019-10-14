Landowners can learn how to make, sell syrup
Two workshops are planned for Southwest Virginia woodlot owners who want to tap into the market for local syrup.
A tree sap and syrup production workshop will be held Nov. 16 and 17 at the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center. Topics covered will include tapping black walnut trees, establishing a tubing system on a maple tree stand and selling syrup at farmers’ markets.
For more information, contact Adam Taylor, 540-588-0283 or adamht@vt.edu.
The Southwest Virginia Tree Syrup School will be held Nov. 22 at South Fork Farm near Pound and Nov. 23 at the Oxbow Center in St. Paul. Educational sessions will be offered for new and experienced maple syrup producers, along with instruction on backyard tapping and syrup making.
For more information, contact Phil Meeks, 276-328-6194 or pmeeks@vt.edu.
