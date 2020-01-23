Landes brings attention to change in business trade name process

There will be a change to one of the key steps in starting a business in Augusta County in 2020.

As of Jan. 1, new business based in Augusta County must register their business or trade name with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. The Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court will no longer accept new certificates of assumed or fictitious names.

The new requirement is a result of an amendment to the Code of Virginia, Chapter 59.1-69 adopted by the 2019 Virginia General Assembly. The Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court will continue to accept fillings for cancellations of certificates if the original certificate was filed in Augusta County.

“The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has enjoyed working with residents who launched a business in Augusta County and assisting them with the filing of their business name applications,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “I fully expect that the Virginia State Corporation Commission will offer the same level of service that my office has offered Augusta residents.”

More information about fictitious names and the legal process for businesses is posted on the State Corporation Commission website at www.scc.virginia.gov/clk/begin.aspx. More information about the services of the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

