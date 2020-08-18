Landes announces members of Circuit Court Clerk Advisory Committee

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes today announced that the members of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Advisory Committee have been selected.

Retired Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk John B. Davis has agreed to serve as chairman, and 11 members, and two alternate members, have agreed to serve.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will greatly benefit from the those in our community who have agreed to serve on the Clerk’s Advisory Committee,” Landes said. “The formation of this Advisory Committee will also full fill an important promise and commitment I made to the people of Augusta County during the election last year.”

The membership will include one representative each from the Augusta County Bar Association, Augusta County Genealogical Society, Augusta County Historical Society, Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society, and Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce. An alternative representative may be selected from each group as well. In addition, there will be at least one member from the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, and one member from the Augusta County School Board. The remaining five members will be at-large citizens of Augusta County.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

The clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

