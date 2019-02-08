Lacrosse: UVA men, women open 2019 season this weekend

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The No. 16 UVA women’s lacrosse team (0-0) opens the 2019 season at home, hosting No. 13 Navy (0-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra through ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app. Follow live updates on Twitter through @UVAWomensLax.

Fans attending Saturday’s 1 p.m. women’s lacrosse match vs. Navy can park in the Blue Lots adjacent to the McCue Center and University Hall or John Paul Jones Arena lot. All lots must be vacated by 3:30 p.m. Towing will be enforced in those areas starting at 3:30 p.m.

Admission to Saturday’s game will be free by showing a Virginia men’s basketball vs. Duke ticket. There will also be 1,000 tickets given away at ESPN’s College GameDay set for 11 a.m. in John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.

UVA Women’s Lacrosse Notes

· Virginia advanced to the NCAA second round in 2018.

· 12 of UVA’s 17 opponents are ranked in the IWLCA Preseason Top 25.

· The Cavaliers have three of their top four scorers back from last season, including All-American Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.).

· Mueller, a junior, led UVA with 74 points on 59 goals and 15 assists. Mueller scored multiple goals in 17 games.

· Senior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) had 62 points on 51 goals and 11 assists in 2018. Shoemaker recorded 16 multiple goal games and 12 hat tricks.

· Senior Kaitlin Luzik (Alexandria, Va.) led the Cavaliers with 35 caused turnovers and was second with 46 ground balls.

· Senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had a team-high 97 draw controls, tying the UVA single-season record. Jackson was second on the team with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists).

No. 6 UVA men’s lacrosse opens Saturday at No. 4 Loyola

The Virginia men’s lacrosse team, ranked No. 6 in the preseason USILA coaches and Inside Lacrosse/Maverik media polls, opens the 2019 campaign on the road Saturday against the Loyola Greyhounds. Loyola is ranked No. 4 in the coaches and media polls. The game will be contested at the Ridley Athletic Complex Stadium with faceoff slated for 12 p.m.

Live stats of Saturday’s game will be available at VirginiaSports.com. The contest will be broadcast on television via Stadium/Charge. It will stream live on the Patriot League Network. Brett Hollander will call the play-by-play, while Chris Gunkel and Dave Cottle provide analysis.

Saturday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and the Greyhounds in a series that began in 1938. The series took a 23-year hiatus before being rekindled for the 2014 season. Saturday marks the fourth time in five seasons these teams have met in Baltimore. Virginia leads the all-time series with a 15-7 margin and the Cavaliers have a 4-2 record in the series since 2014.

Loyola head coach Charley Toomey is in his 14th season at the helm of his alma mater and returns 33 letterwinners from last year’s 13-4 squad that fell in the NCAA quarterfinal round to Yale, the eventual national champion.

UVA and Loyola clashed twice in 2018. Dox Aitken scored in the second overtime to secure the season-opening win over the Greyhounds, 13-12. Ian Laviano added five goals and was named ACC Player of the Week in his collegiate debut. The Greyhounds bested UVA in the second meeting of 2018, a 14-12 triumph in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers are 51-33-1 (.606) all-time in season openers, including a mark of 17-16 (.515) when opening up the season at the road, including winning the last six. Saturday’s game will mark the eighth time in the last 20 seasons the Cavaliers have opened the season on the road.

Virginia enters 2019 after finishing with an 12-6 record in 2018 and falling to the Greyhounds in Baltimore in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. UVA returns 33 lettermen and seven starters from its 2018 squad.

Virginia returns to action on Feb. 16 when the Cavaliers return to Charlottesville for their home opener against No. 13 Lehigh. The game will faceoff at 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Related

Shop Google