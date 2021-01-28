Laborers’ union endorses Jay Jones for attorney general

Norfolk Democratic Del. Jay Jones has received the endorsement of the Mid-Atlantic Region of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) for his campaign for the Democratic Party attorney general nomination.

Jones and LIUNA share the belief that civil rights and workers’ rights must be fought for together, and that diversity in workplaces across the Commonwealth is just as important as it is among Virginia’s leadership.

“LIUNA is proud to endorse Jay Jones,” said Dennis L. Martire, LIUNA vice president and Mid-Atlantic regional manager. “Jay understands the struggles facing Virginians of color in the workplace – race interfering with the ability to earn a living wage and benefits- and it is that knowledge as well as working together with unions that will put an end to that senseless pattern.”

Inclusivity is the cornerstone of LIUNA’s local hiring initiatives such as LIUNA’s Get Richmond Working campaign which aims to train and place Richmond’s minority communities on Richmond construction projects.

In addition to racial and economic justice, Jones will fight for workers’ compensation and fight against worker misclassification and unscrupulous contractors.

“I’m deeply honored to receive LIUNA’s support,” said Jones. “Unions like LIUNA help ensure that workers receive the protections, opportunity, and pay they deserve, which strengthens our middle class. I will use the Attorney General’s office to protect and fight for our workers because our Commonwealth can only be the number one place to do business in the country if we have a strong workforce.”

LIUNA joins an impressive list of endorsements for Jones from over 80 federal, state, and local elected officials and community leaders.

“With a new voice comes new hope, and Virginia’s working families can look forward to having a strong and driven advocate with Jay Jones as attorney general,” said Martire.

“Strengthening organized labor will always be a priority in the Office of the Attorney General under my watch,” said Jones.

