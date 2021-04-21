Labor groups announce endorsements for AG Mark Herring

AFSCME, SMART, and UFCW Local 400 announced this week their endorsements of Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s re-election campaign.

“The work that Attorney General Herring has done advocating for fair compensation and expanding protections for Virginia’s workers has been nothing short of impeccable,” said AFSCME President Lee Saunders. “The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees is confident that Mark Herring will continue to carry out a pro-worker agenda that will always support workers in the commonwealth, including the expansion of collective bargaining rights, and we happily support him for re-election.”

“The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers is proud to support Attorney General Mark Herring for a third term because he’s never lost sight of our over 200,000 members” said SMART President Joseph Sellers Jr. “Over the past eight years, Mark has enhanced worker protections, and his new Worker Protection Unit is poised to advocate for workers seeking safe and fair working conditions and proper compensation. We’re confident that Mark’s leadership will continue to be invaluable to us as attorney general.”

“The attorney general has been a dear friend to the working families that Local 400 represents during his time in office,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “He’s established critical protections for labor unions, and allowed for workers supported by our union to live and work with dignity. It’s for these reasons United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400 is proud to support Attorney General Herring for re-election.”

“Attorney General Herring really stands out as a fierce fighter for hard-working immigrant families who are under constant attack, because he understands how critical they are to our economy and communities,” said SEIU 32BJ Vice President Jaime Contreras. “His efforts to ensure that contracted workers are paid livable wages will greatly improve the lives of men and women hit hardest by COVID and wage inequality.”

“The work we do to establish protections for workers wouldn’t be possible without these dynamic unions,” Herring said. “Over the past eight years, we’ve increased worker stability, strengthened labor partnerships, and held corporations accountable. I’m proud to have their support in this fight.”

