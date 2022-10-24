Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
kyle larson wins at homestead three spots still open in nascars championship 4
Sports

Kyle Larson wins at Homestead: Three spots still open in NASCAR’s Championship 4

Chris Graham
Last updated:
kyle larson
Kyle Larson: Photo: NASCAR/Getty Images

Kyle Larson won the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, dominating the field with wins in both stages while leading 199 of the 267 laos.

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champ, had been eliminated from the playoffs in the last round, but he was able to race his way to this third victory of the season, beating playoff contender Ross Chastain to the line by 1.261 seconds.

A.J. Allmendinger was third with Austin Dillon and Racing’s Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.

Only two playoff drivers finished in the Top 10 on Sunday: Chastain and Denny Hamlin, who was seventh in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Playoff drivers Christopher Bell (11th), Sunday’s polesitter William Byron (12th), Chase Elliott (14th), Ryan Blaney (17th) and Joey Logano (18th) were still running on the lead lap at the checkered flag.

The eighth playoff-eligible driver, Chase Briscoe, finished last (36th) after making contact with the wall on lap 160.

Logano is the only playoff driver who has already earned his position in the Championship 4 race thanks to a victory at Las Vegas a week ago.

Chastain, Elliott and Byron, for the moment, complete the Top 4 driver ranking.

Hamlin sits in fifth place, five points below Byron. Blaney is 18 points below the cutline, Bell, 33 back and Briscoe now essentially in a must-win situation, trailing by 44 points.

The final race to set the Championship 4 is this coming Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, the Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Alex Bowman is the defending race winner, but won’t be competing while recovering from concussion-like symptoms.

Byron won at Martinsville earlier this season.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

bank robber

King George: FBI steps up investigation into Sept. 15 armed bank robbery
Chris Graham
police

Virginia State Police leading search for Eastern State Hospital escapee
Chris Graham

Virginia State Police is asking the public for information related to an individual who escaped early Monday from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.

vote

New voter registration system expected to go live in Virginia in February 2025
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Elections has awarded a contract to The Canton Group to build and implement the Commonwealth’s new statewide voter registration system.

hit and run

Bedford County: State Police searching for man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run
Chris Graham
dapper dan bandit

FBI: $5,000 reward being offered in ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’ armed robbery case
Chris Graham
farmer stress

2022 conference to address farming in challenging times
Crystal Graham
gas

Gas prices heading back down: Trend should continue with seasonal decline in demand
Chris Graham