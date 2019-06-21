Kyle Guy taken in second round by New York Knicks: Third UVA player selected in 2019 NBA Draft

Kyle Guy was taken with the 55th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, making the 6’2″ guard the third member of the national champion UVA basketball team selected on Thursday.

Guy was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2019 Final Four, scoring 24 points in the championship-game win over Texas Tech, and scoring six points in the final seven seconds, including three free throws with six-tenths of a second to go, in the one-point win over Auburn in the national semifinals.

A two-time first-team All-ACC selection, Guy led Virginia in scoring in 2018-2019, averaging 15.4 points per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from three-point range.

He was also third on the team in rebounding, averaging 4.5 boards per game.

It wasn’t a certainty that Guy would hear his name called in Thursday’s draft going in. A number of mock drafts had left Guy on the outside looking in, but he had availed himself well at the NBA Draft Combine last month, scoring in double-digits in his two scrimmages.

The Knicks, 17-65 in 2018-2019, took R.J. Barrett with the third pick in the first round of the draft, with plans to build the team around the 6’7″ Duke forward.

There’s plenty of opportunity for playing time with the Knicks, whose leading returning scorer is former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who averaged 14.7 points per game in 2018-2019.

The incumbent at shooting guard is one-year pro Allonzo Trier, who averaged 10.9 points per game as a rookie in 2018-2019.

Story by Chris Graham

