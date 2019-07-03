Kyle Guy scores 13 in Sacramento loss to Miami

Kyle Guy had a nice all-around game, scoring 13 points in 28 minutes for Sacramento in an 89-88 Kings’ loss to Miami in NBA Summer League action Tuesday night.

The UVA Basketball alum shot 5-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-8 from three-point range. The 6’2″ guard contributed four rebounds, three assists and one steal, and had just one turnover.

Through two games of Summer League action, Guy is averaging 11.5 points on 45 percent shooting (9-of-20) for the Kings.

