Kyle Guy: UVA Hoops alum not bashful in G-League action for Kings

Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, 10:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Kyle Guy averaged 10.1 shot attempts per game in three years at UVA. Through five games in the G-League, Guy is averaging 22.8 shots per game for the Stockton Kings.

This might be one guy happy to be out from under the thumb of Tony Bennett …

Guy is also averaging 22.2 points per game, and on Wednesday, he went for 34, with six assists, in a 140-122 Kings win over the Texas Legends.

The Kings are trying to get Guy acclimated to playing point, so factor that into him hoisting the ball at the impressive clip that his numbers would suggest.

He had six assists, and six turnovers, in 39 minutes Wednesday night, and shot 11-for-26 from the floor, and 7-for-17 from three.

Wow.

For the season, Guy is averaging 5.6 assists and 2.2 turnovers per game, good numbers for an aspiring point guard.

The 22.8 shot attempts per game … bonkers.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments