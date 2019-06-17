Kyle Guy Mock Draft Update: Back on the board!

UVA Basketball prospect Kyle Guy is inching his way back onto NBA mock draft big boards.

The 6’2” sharpshooter is ranked as high as the 45th pick by the folks at NBADraft.net, which also has De’Andre Hunter going sixth (to Phoenix) and Ty Jerome at 24 (to Philadelphia).

Drafttek.com has Guy at the 49th pick, with Hunter at the nine (God forbid, to Washington) and Jerome at 28 (to Golden State, a perfect fit for him and his skill set).

Finally, for the good news, we have Tankathon.com, which has Guy going 56th. That rendering also has Hunter at five (to Cleveland, where he’d still be a Cavalier) and Jerome at 30, to Milwaukee (where I don’t assume he’ll be teammates with Malcolm Brogdon, who will fetch a lot more as a free agent than the Bucks can afford to pay).

It’s not all good news for our guy, Guy, with the draftniks.

ESPN Insider Jonathan Givony only has Guy at 95 on his “Best Available” board, and the CBS Sports big board has Guy at #80.

NBA Draft Room, meanwhile, has Guy in its “on the bubble” list, though pretty far down the list, 24 picks out of the last pick of the second round.

But then, none of these last guys here, they don’t know nothin’.

Story by Chris Graham

