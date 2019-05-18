Kyle Guy in double figures in two NBA Draft Combine scrimmages

UVA guard Kyle Guy scored in double digits in a pair of scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine.

Guy had 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 shooting from three-point range in a 92-73 loss for his Team 1 White to Team 2 Gray on Thursday.

Guy also had two assists, two steals and one turnover in that scrimmage.

On Friday, Guy had 12 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-4 from three, with an assist and five turnovers, in a 91-74 loss to Team 4 Gray.

Former UVA guard Marial Shayok had 11 points for Team 1 Gray in that scrimmage, shooting 4-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range, with six rebounds.

Shayok had eight points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor, with seven rebounds and four turnovers, in a 72-65 win for Team 4 Gray over Team 3 White on Thursday.

