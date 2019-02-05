Kyle Guy, Dick Vitale, John Grisham on Jerry Ratcliffe Show this week

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Tip off your ESPN College GameDay on Saturday with “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” on ESPN-Charlottesville (102.9 FM), beginning at 9 a.m.

We have a blockbuster lineup of guests for this week’s show with All-ACC Virginia point guard Kyle Guy, ESPN Hall of Famer Dick Vitale, and world-renowned author John Grisham, all talking about the biggest game in the nation, Virginia vs. Duke, the REMATCH!

Guy, who as a junior ranks 45th on Virginia’s all-time scoring list, is a crowd favorite and is one of the best 3-point shooters in Wahoos history.

Vitale needs no introduction. He has been a staple of ESPN’s college basketball coverage since the network began in the late 1970s. DickieV will not be on site for Saturday’s game but has been kind enough to give us some time to share his insight on the game.

Grisham has been a Virginia fan since his family moved to Albemarle Country years ago. Does anyone on the planet not know Grisham? His books have been translated into 42 languages and published worldwide.

Grisham, a huge sports fan, is one of only three authors to sell two million copies on a first printing. The other two? Tom Clancy and J.K. Rowling. That’s high cotton, folks.

As of 2012, his books have sold more than 275 million copies worldwide. I think they stopped counting after that. At least nine of his novels have been adapted into films.

But Saturday, Grisham and I will be talking UVa-Duke and some other Wahoo stuff.

Story by Jerry Ratcliffe

Related

Shop Google