Kuster, Beyer, Courtney introduce bill to protect Americans from junk health plans

Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02), Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08), and Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) introduced legislation to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions by preventing the promotion of junk health plans, which often lack protections for these Americans.

The Protecting Americans with Pre-existing Conditions Act (HR 986) would revoke Section 1332 guidance released by the Trump Administration’s U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on October 22, 2018, which weakened protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

“The Trump Administration has done its very best to undermine the Affordable Care Act and access to quality healthcare for millions of Americans,” said Congresswoman Kuster. “The ACA was a watershed piece of legislation that ensured protections for those who had been denied access to health insurance in the past because of pre-existing conditions. Our legislation would help to ensure that those protections do not fall victim to partisan attacks. I’m committed to working with my colleagues to strengthen and improve access to quality, affordable health insurance for all Americans.”

“This legislation would fight back against the Trump Administration’s ongoing attempts to sabotage the country’s health care system,” said Congressman Beyer. “Our bill would undo some of the worst Republican attacks on protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, which have already contributed to higher healthcare costs for millions of families. House Democrats have made a commitment to fight for more affordable health care and that is exactly what we are seeking to do.”

“Time and time again this Administration has eroded key ACA consumer protections that are the bedrock of the law,” said Congressman Courtney. “The 1332 guidance the Administration issued further degrades the original intent of the ACA by creating a backdoor to provide Americans with coverage that doesn’t meet the law’s standards and weakens protections for people with pre-existing conditions. I applaud Congresswoman Kuster’s introduction of the Protecting Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Act, which would restore the original intent of the law, protect the integrity of the health care exchange market, and access to care for those who rely on it.”

