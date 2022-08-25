Kurt Busch out of 2022 NASACR Cup Series playoffs: Two spots open at Daytona
Two spots will be up for grabs in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend in Daytona, with 23XI Racing announcing Thursday that it has withdrawn its medical waiver holding Kurt Busch’s spot in the playoffs.
Busch will miss his sixth race this weekend, and won’t be back for the start of the playoffs next weekend in Darlington, as he continues his recovery from concussion symptoms.
The veteran driver was injured in a crash in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono.
“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said on social media. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.”
Busch had earned his spot in the 16-driver playoff field with a May win in Kansas.
“I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season,” Busch said. “The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do.”
Busch, one of 15 race winners in 2022, is currently 15th in the Cup Series standings.
A first-time winner would punch a guaranteed ticket into the playoff field this weekend, with one additional spot open to the winless driver with the most accumulated season points.
Ryan Blaney is the current points leader among the 2022 winless drivers, with 779 season points, with Martin Truex Jr. (754), Erik Jones (567) and Aric Almirola (560) next in line.