Kroger to donate $10K to Waynesboro food pantries

Kroger will “Fill The Pantry” for seven Waynesboro food pantries with a combined donation of $10,000 in gift cards next week.

The donations are in honor of Hunger Action Month, which spans September and focuses on mobilizing the public to take action on issues surrounding hunger.

“Coming together as a community is something we’re passionate about at Kroger, and we knew this would be a good opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to ending hunger in Waynesboro,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Each of these food pantries is doing commendable work throughout the Waynesboro community and we’re proud to support them with these donations.”

Kroger partnered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to identify the seven pantries to receive the donations varying between $1,200-$2,000. Donation amounts to each food pantry were determined based off of the number of people served on a weekly basis.

The following food pantries will receive funds as a part of the Hunger Action Month donation:

The First Presbyterian Church

Main Street United Methodist

Massie Memorial COGIC

Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church

Shiloh Baptist Church

West Waynesboro Church of Christ

Basic UM Church

“Sometimes, the hardest part of our job simply is ensuring that food gets into the hands of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “We wouldn’t be able to reach many of those in need if it weren’t for our partner food pantries. We’re thrilled that Kroger is recognizing them for their outstanding work throughout Waynesboro.”

In April, Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated joined forces to donate 500 backpacks filled with various food items to Waynesboro elementary students in need. That donation, and “Fill The Pantry,” come in line with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts aimed at eliminating hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025.