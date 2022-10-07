Menu
Local

Kroger Peanut Butter Drive encourages customers to donate for local food banks

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

KrogerPeanut butter is a staple in most households.

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, peanut better pie, peanut butter cookies.

The protein-rich food is necessary for lots of recipes.

With inflation causing food costs to rise by 11.4 percent, the highest increase since 1979, Kroger Mid-Atlantic is requesting donations of peanut butter for local food banks.

“Our goal is to fill up the shelves of our food bank partners with peanut butter,” said James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

Last year, the annual drive collected more than 270,000 containers of peanut butter for community members who are food insecure.

When customers check out at their local Kroger through Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, they can “donate on the spot at the store after its purchase,” and Kroger will make sure the peanut butter gets to local food banks.

“It’s a successful program, and we’re very appreciative of our customers for participating,” Menees said.

The most requested yet least donated to food pantries, according to Menees, peanut butter is also inexpensive and has a long shelf life.

“Peanut butter is a favorite for a variety of reasons,” Menees said.

Menees said that Kroger team members get excited every year about the peanut butter drive.

“It’s a win-win all around,” he said.

