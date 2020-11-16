Kroger has nearly 400 open positions for holiday season in Virginia

Published Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 5:55 pm

Kroger Mid-Atlantic today announced it is hiring to support seasonal holiday business at its Virginia stores and across e-commerce channels.

Across the state, there are nearly 400 open positions. Since the start of the public health crisis, the grocer has hired almost 11,000 associates in its Mid-Atlantic division – many from the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic such as restaurants, hotels and food service distributors.

“As a leading employer and retailer, we are preparing for the season ahead, knowing COVID-19 will continue to affect every aspect of our daily lives and operations. We are taking proactive steps to ensure our stores and facilities are clean, safe and appropriately staffed as well as shelves are full of fresh food and essentials and our supply chain and e-commerce solutions continue to operate efficiently, especially for upcoming holiday celebrations,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Every action we’re taking requires friendly, caring and dedicated associates, and we’re currently recruiting talent to join our team for the holidays and beyond.”

Since March, Kroger’s family of companies, including Kroger Mid-Atlantic, have collectively invested more than $1 billion to both reward associates via Appreciation Pay, Hero Bonus, Thank You Pay, store credits and fuel points as well as to safeguard associates and customers through the implementation of safety measures. Combined, the organization has made more than 30 policy and process changes to protect its associates and customers.

In addition to competitive pay and benefits, including health care, retirement planning, tuition reimbursement and DailyPay (on-demand pay), Kroger Mid-Atlantic offers flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities and discounts on Our Brands products.

“While this year has challenged us all in many ways, it’s been an uplifting experience to be able to provide bridge jobs to thousands of unemployed workers and serve and support our associates, customers and communities by living Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit,” continued McGee.

Roles are available for seasonal support as well as non-seasonal needs. Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide customers with fresh, affordable food.

