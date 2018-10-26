KPMG LLP to invest more than $30 million to expand in Tysons Corner

KPMG LLP, a U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, will invest more than $30 million to expand its operations in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed against Washington, D.C. for this project, which will create more than 500 new jobs.

“With nearly 2,000 employees across Fairfax County, KPMG is an invaluable contributor to the regional economy, and we are honored that a corporate services provider of this caliber has chosen to grow in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “This major expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to the Commonwealth and to Northern Virginia’s dependable talent pipeline. We thank KPMG for creating over 500 new, high-quality jobs and look forward to its continued success in Fairfax County.”

KPMG is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s largest and most prestigious organizations. It is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career, with employees that share a sense of purpose in KPMG’s work and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative (“KPMG International”). KPMG International’s independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries.

“KMPG is a global company with an impressive reputation for excellence, and its decision to reinvest in Virginia is a testament to the unparalleled assets that Fairfax County has to offer,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With its high quality of life for employees and accessibility to strategic markets, Northern Virginia is a hub for businesses in the corporate services industry and the ideal location for KPMG’s latest expansion.”

“We’re committed to Fairfax County and are excited about the growth that we’re seeing here in world-class innovation and leading-edge technology—two areas that align with our own core services and strategic approach” said Jerry Carlson, who oversees KPMG professionals in the Washington Metro area, including the firm’s offices in both Tysons Corner as well as Washington, D.C.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the investment for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company will also be eligible to receive the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee retraining activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“KPMG has been a major employer and corporate citizen in Fairfax County for years, and we are delighted to see that the company has chosen the county as a base to expand its audit, tax and advisory business significantly,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “This coincides with the continued growth and diversification of the county economy and the increasing realization that this is a great draw for the workforce the company wants to attract and retain.”

“KPMG has been a vital cornerstone to the success of Tyson’s Corner,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Expansion of their presence is a further boost to the area.”

“As technological advances and globalization rapidly transform the business and public sectors, it is more important than ever for organizations to rely on the steady advice of professionals who understand challenges,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “That is why I’m pleased to see KPMG LLP, a long-established and well-respected advisory firm, expand its presence in Virginia where the jobs of the future are being created today. I thank them for their investments in Tysons and the new jobs they will create for themselves and for our Northern Virginia economy.”

