Kornegay joins Cline, Roe on COVID-19 telephone town hall
Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will host a telephone town hall on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to present information on COVID-19 vaccines.
Cline will be joined on this call by the chairman of the Congressional Doctors Caucus, Representative Phil Roe, M.D. (TN-01), and Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents and providing them with the latest information regarding the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent and answer any questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.”