KISS ‘End of the World Tour’ to John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 7

Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 10:51 am

Rock ‘n roll legends KISS announced today the last legs of their final tour, The End of the Road Tour, which includes a date at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Feb. 7, 2020.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com, the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

