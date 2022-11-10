Kings Dominion’s WinterFest immersive experience opens Nov. 25

The popular WinterFest event at Kings Dominion is one of the area’s most popular, immersive holiday celebrations.

Beginning Nov. 25 and open select evenings through Jan. 1, WinterFest will transform the park into a winter wonderland adorned with millions of holiday lights, nearly 1,000 Christmas trees and festive décor displayed throughout the park. The iconic Eiffel Tower will be transformed into a 300-foot-tall Christmas tree and the well-known International Street fountains will become a large, ice-skating plaza known as Snowflake Lake.

Each night of the event, the WinterFest Wonderland Parade will provide a larger-than-life experience brimming with dazzling displays, exciting performances and extravagantly decorated holiday floats with classic themes such as gingerbread houses, beautifully wrapped gift boxes and toy trains. More than 100 singers and dancers will join the merry procession to perform on the parade route and Santa Claus will join in the magical Christmas festivities.

WinterFest attractions include (additional fee applies to some events):

Festive activities for the entire family: Children can have their pictures taken with Santa at St. Nick’s Pics or decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. Guests can also ice skate on the park’s transformed International Street Fountain*, as well as reserve horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the park. In addition, more than 20 rides will be open with something for everyone. L

Enchanting live entertainment: Lively holiday-themed shows will delight guests throughout the park. These include Four Drummers Drumming, Jingle Jazz, Cool Yule Christmas, The Mistletones, The Kris Kringles, Tinker’s Toy Factory and A PEANUTS Guide to Christmas.

Delicious holiday fare and unique gifts: Festive flavors abound at WinterFest including gingerbread and peppermint funnel cake, cranberry orange turkey legs, stuffed cupcakes, and pumpkin pie. Shoppers can hunt for the perfect gift crafted by local artists at Artisan Alley and browse for unique finds at the North Pole Mercantile, PEANUTS Holiday Gifts, Sugar Plum Sweets and more.

Family fun New Year’s Eve event: This family-friendly celebration on December 31 will feature live entertainment, fireworks at midnight and more. New Year’s Eve is included with WinterFest admission or with a 2022 or 2023 gold season pass.

For more information, visit kingsdominion.com.