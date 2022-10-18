Menu
kings dominion expands to year round operations in 2023
Culture

Kings Dominion expands to year-round operations in 2023

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

kings dominionKings Dominion announced today that beginning in 2023, the Richmond-area theme park will expand to year-round operations.

The scheduling change adds additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, in a news release. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions.

The 2023 season also will see the return of annual events at the park including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

For more information, visit https://www.kingsdominion.com/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

