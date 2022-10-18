kings dominion expands to year round operations in 2023

Kings Dominion announced today that beginning in 2023, the Richmond-area theme park will expand to year-round operations.

The scheduling change adds additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, in a news release. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions.

The 2023 season also will see the return of annual events at the park including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

For more information, visit https://www.kingsdominion.com/